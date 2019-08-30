Charles Sturt has conferred an honorary Doctor of Science on the late Dr Anthony Jordan, OAM, who died earlier this week, and paid tribute to the pioneer of wine science education.

The late Dr Anthony Jordan OAM has been awarded an honorary doctorate of science

The award recognises Dr Jordan’s contribution to higher education and the Australian wine industry

Dr Jordan has been praised for pioneering Charles Sturt’s wine science degrees and developing stronger links between academia and the wine industry

The Charles Sturt University (Charles Sturt) Council has conferred an honorary Doctor of Science on a pioneer of wine science education in Australia, the late Dr Anthony Jordan, OAM.

The University Council resolved at its meeting on Friday 2 August to confer the title on Dr Jordan (pictured) for his outstanding commitment to Charles Sturt and the Australian wine industry through education, winemaking, consulting, administration and wine show judging.

Dr Jordan was informed of his award prior to his passing earlier this week.

Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor Professor Andrew Vann said he was saddened to hear of Dr Jordan’s passing and the award was a fitting way for the University to recognise his contributions to the higher education sector and the Australian wine industry.

“Dr Jordan contributed greatly to Charles Sturt, in particular to the establishment and development of our wine science and viticulture courses,” Professor Vann said.

“He was an early advocate for developing stronger links between academia and the wine industry, and over the past 25 years remained an active supporter of Charles Sturt’s wine science program.

“Dr Jordan was also a highly respected and accomplished leader in the Australian wine industry, who made great contributions to the industry through the many esteemed positions he held.

“Dr Jordan leaves behind a remarkable legacy. He was a true pioneer in the Australian wine industry and the University was very fortunate for his contributions.”

When finding out about his award, Dr Jordan thanked the University Council for the honorary doctorate and said he was honoured to accept the award.

“As one of the team involved in the establishment of the courses in oenology and viticulture at Charles Sturt, this award is especially significant to me,” Dr Jordan said.

“It is a strong belief of mine that higher level training in wine and grape technology is essential to the success of our industry, and Charles Sturt over the last 40 years has been a major contributor to lifting these standards in Australia.

“I am proud that I have been able to contribute to this success through my involvement with Charles Sturt, as well as my other involvements in the Australian wine industry including consulting, contribution to industry boards, judging and winemaking.

Dr Jordan had a longstanding relationship with Charles Sturt, beginning his academic career as a lecturer in chemistry in 1974 at the Riverina College of Advanced Education, a precursor institution of Charles Sturt.

During his time at Charles Sturt, he helped to establish the University’s first Bachelor of Wine Science and Diploma of Viticulture and was later appointed as wine science course coordinator.

Dr Jordan maintained a close connection to Charles Sturt over the past 25 years, providing employment opportunities for many of the University’s graduates, supporting his staff to obtain qualifications from the University and provide guest lectures in wine production, and supplying the University with wine for students’ coursework.

Director of the National Wine and Grape Industry Centre, Professor Leigh Schmidtke said, “The foundations Dr Jordan laid at Charles Sturt have seen more than a thousand graduates go-on to work in the wine industry, while his commitment to research and improving winemaking practice has driven the industry forward.

“Tony will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

After leaving full-time employment with the University, Dr Jordan held senior leadership positions with several leading organisations in the wine industry such as Domaine Chandon Australia, Chandon Estates, and the French Möet Hennessy group, and established his own consultancy business, vineyard, and winery business.

Dr Jordan’s contribution to the Australian wine industry was recognised at the national level when he was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Australia Day 2013 Honours list.

His distinguished career also includes roles as President of the Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology and Director of the Wine Australia Corporation.

Dr Jordan served as President of the Yarra Valley Wine Growers Association from 2008 to 2010, and in 2019 was elected to the Association’s Hall of Fame.

The presentation of the honorary award will take place at a dinner in celebration of Dr Jordan’s induction to the Yarra Valley Wine Growers Hall of Fame on the evening of Thursday 12 September 2019.